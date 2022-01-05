Content Warning: This article about JStash discusses suicide and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Florida rapper JStash has been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend Jeanette Gallegos in front of her three children on New Year’s Day at the pair’s home in Pendleton, Templeton City in California.

As per People, authorities responded to reports of domestic violence at around 7:14 a.m. on January 1st, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said they found a 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male inside the residence who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

They added that the “female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.” The male was later confirmed to be hip hop artist JStash (born Justin Alexander Joseph) who authorities say said had been dating Gallegos for about a year. “Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,” officials told KTLA. Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN The woman’s three children, who range in age from 5 to 11, were unharmed. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Back in a 2017 interview with Crack Magazine, the rapper detailed his musical style as well as how his connections with Lil Wayne and Young Money as a teen helped him break into the rap scene.

“At the time Lil Wayne’s number one assistant was like my mentor, he brought me into that world and let me experience it all. His name is Troy Bless and because of Troy I was able to be around Young Money and establish myself within that scene,” he said.

“At that time everyone was actually living at mine so it was a cool experience. I learned a lot from being around that crowd, the most important thing being to always be professional and always have a lawyer. That’s all I can say.”

