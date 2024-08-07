There might be a future for Tenacious D after all.

After the worst few weeks of the comedy-rock duo’s career, which saw them cancel their tour, put creative endeavours on hold, and Kyle Gass be dropped by his agent following a controversial onstage joke about Donald Trump, Jack Black has discussed what comes next for the band.

Speaking with Variety at the premiere of Borderlands on Tuesday, August 6th, he insisted, “We’ll be back.”

“We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime,” the Hollywood actor and musician said.

When asked if he’s talked with Gass since the tour cancellation, he replied, “Yeah, we’re friends. That hasn’t changed. These things take time sometimes… And we’ll be back when it feels right.”

In tribute to Tenacious D, Black sported a magical guitar pick from their 2006 comedy film, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

“Look what I wore today: I wore the Pick of Destiny,” Black said. “I love Tenacious D. It’s probably my favourite job, if you can call it that. It’s a work of art, it’s my baby.”

Tenacious D have made global headlines last month after sensationally cancelling the rest of their sold-out Australian and New Zealand tour following Gass’s controversial remark about Trump at the band’s Sydney show on July 14th.

The band were midway through the show when Black suggested Gass make a wish for his birthday. “Don’t miss Trump next time,” Gass responded, appearing to refer to the attempted assassination of the former US president the day before.

Both Black and Gass have long been critical of Trump, but Black seemed to realise the joke had crossed a line. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” he later said in a statement posted to social media, claiming to have been “blindsided” by the comment and adding that “all future creative plans are on hold.”

For his part, Gass also released an apology: “The line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened [the shooting] was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement.”

However, that apology then appeared to have been removed from Gass’ timeline grid, while Black’s remained visible.

This year marks 30 years since Tenacious D first formed — and with uncertainty surrounding the future of the band, Tone Deaf recently compiled a timeline of the rise (and fall) of “The D”, as they are affectionately known.