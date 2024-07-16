Jack Black has confirmed the cancellation of Tenacious D’s Australian tour following the criticism of Kyle Gass’s Donald Trump comment.

Gass, one half of the comedy-rock duo with Jack Black, faced widespread backlash this week over a controversial comment made at the band’s recent Sydney concert.

The comment was made after Black brought a birthday cake onstage and asked Gass, who was celebrating his 64th birthday, to make a wish.

Gass’s response, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referred to the recent attack on Trump and was met with laughter from the audience. This remark was captured in fan-taken video footage that has since circulated widely on social media (watch below).

Gass’s comment came at Sydney’s ICC Sydney Theatre on July 14th, with the incident occurring a day after former US President Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt.

Gass’s comment was met with condemnation.

Senator Ralph Babet, leader of the United Australia Party, even took to social media to demand that Tenacious D be deported for Gass’s joke. In a statement, Babet claimed Glass’ comments were in fact not a joke, and he called on Australia’s immigration minister Andrew Giles to “revoke their visas.”

Even Kyle Sandilands was shocked by the comment, with Tenacious D being banned from The Kyle and Jackie O Show for life.

After the next date on the tour in Newcastle on Tuesday, July 16th was postponed, Black has now confirmed the entire Australian tour has been cancelled.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” the Hollywood actor said in a statement.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

The Grammy Award-winning pair had dates remaining in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide, as well as two shows in New Zealand.

Gass has issued an apology for his Trump comment, calling it “highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake.”

“I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone,” he shared in his own statement. “What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologise to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”