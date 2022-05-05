Just days after that strange Kid Rock and Bruce Springsteen battle, Twitter is back with another musical comparison, although this one makes a lot more sense.

Jack Harlow is everywhere these days, with everything set for him to enjoy the most commercially successful career for a white rapper since Eminem. That’s probably what prompted one Twitter user to compare him to a previously hotly-tipped white rapper whose career has found a more unexpected trajectory.

“Jack harlow havin the career lil dicky thought he was gonna have,” the person tweeted and all hell broke loose (over 3,000 quote tweets and counting).

“Lil Dicky can do everything Jack Harlow does. Jack Harlow can’t do what Lil Dicky does,” was one fan’s opinion. “Might wanna switch that opinion lil dicky can’t put out main stream hits but Jack can still do everything lil dicky does,” was someone else’s assertion.

Some even brought another white rapper into the equation. “Jack Harlow havin the career G-Eazy thought he was gonna have*,” someone corrected. “G-Eazy still a better rapper than Harlow. Bar for Bar! You comparing a Deity to a mere mortal!” another person retorted.

The comments were split evenly in support for the pair, with many pointing to Lil Dicky’s subsequent TV career as evidence that things have turned out well for the rapper.

Since debuting on FXX in 2020, Dave has become a popular comedy show, featuring the rapper playing a fictionalised version of himself. Just look at some of the huge names Lil Dicky’s attracted to guest star in the show: Trippie Redd, Gunna, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X have all appeared in the first two seasons. Finding a career path isn’t a linear process for everyone; maybe Lil Dicky is happier working in TV than music.

For Harlow, the marker of his success will come when his highly-anticipated debut album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, is released this week. Lil Dicky’s debut made it to number seven on the U.S. Billboard 200 – can Harlow top that? No matter what he thinks of the comparison, he probably prefers it to constantly being compared to the weird faun from Narnia.

