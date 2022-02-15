Louisville rap artist, Jack Harlow, has revealed the artwork to his new single in preparation of its release date on Friday.

Jack Harlow’s last album That’s What They All Say came out December 11th, 2020, a little over one year ago. Since then, the artist has had his first number 1 hit with artist Lil Nas X on the single ‘Industry Baby.’ The artist has been busy as he plans to release a new single, ‘Nail Tech’ this Friday, February 18th, ahead of his next album.

Harlow first teased his new single last Thursday, February 10th, in a commercial-style video he posted to Twitter. In the video he starts off with a leading question, “Is it possible to be in love with two people at once?” Before being asked by his therapist about his new single and hinting at the pressure to release new music for his fans.

Jack also took the year of 2021 to get his mind right and focus on music, revealing on Instagram he didn’t ‘have a single sip of alcohol’ all year. He also had some fun recently performing an Eminem parody video with Pete Davidson recently on Saturday Night Live.

His first studio album, That’s What They All Say, peaked at #5 on the Billboard s00 and went Platinum in the US, riding the hype off his global smash hit ‘What’s Poppin’, and featured artists such as Lil Baby, Big Sean, Adam Levine, Bryson Tiller, Lil Wayne, and DaBaby. It is unclear at this time who will be featured on the album, but we expect an all-star feature list similar to his first album.

Keep checking Tone Deaf and Don’t Bore Us on Twitter for more information on Jack Harlow’s upcoming album as we get closer to release, which he expects to drop in spring or early summer.

2/18 pic.twitter.com/X7d0mPqDKf

— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) February 10, 2022