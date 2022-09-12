Jack Harlow got very honest about his sexual history with the crowd at his Nashville concert.

In front of thousands of fans, the rapper revealed that he likes to tell people he actually lost his virginity not once but twice.

“I lost my virginity when I was 16,” he started. “I always tell people I lost it twice because when I was 18 and I graduated high school, somehow, some way, I landed this dime piece who was five or six years older than me.”

“She was like 23, 24 – it blew my mind because Nashville, you have to understand, at that point, I’d only f*ck with girls I’ve seen in the halls.”

According to Harlow, that moment was so memorable he felt the need to insist it was the second time he lost his virginity. “It was like welcome to the big leagues, like it was huge,” he claimed. “I remember I used to take this girl to my indoor soccer games and she would pick me up and take me home to my homeboys.

“She was sitting there watching the game and they’d be like, ‘Yo, who is that?’ I’d be like, ‘Oh her? Yeah, we have sex,’ you know, like I was feeling myself and it’s true, we did.”

Whoever the mystery girl was, hopefully she wasn’t in the Nashville crowd, because Harlow spilled even more beans about their relationship.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“But something that really impacted me was the first couple times we did it, she would say to me, ‘You know, you don’t have to go so fast,'” he added. “And when she said that, I was like, ‘Damn, I guess I don’t have to go so fast.'”

Harlow released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, back in May. It reached number three on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.