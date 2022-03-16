Jack Harlow has defended keeping both Tory Lanez and DaBaby on the ‘Whats Poppin’ remix.

Back in 2020, ‘Whats Poppin’ was something of a breakout hit for Harlow. Released as the lead single from his EP Sweet Action, it was later included on his debut studio album, Thats What They All Say.

It charted well – number eight on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 – but it was the remixed version that really blew up. The remix with DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne made it to number two on the Hot 100 and was nominated for Top Rap Song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

DaBaby and Lanez, though, have both been plagued by controversy since the song’s release: the former was widely criticised for homophobic remarks made at Rolling Loud, while the latter has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

When Harlow sat down for an in-depth Rolling Stone interview, the subject of their continued inclusion on the remix was always going to come up.

“I know I’m a good person,” the rapper insisted. “My character, my integrity are very important to me. And I think I’ve done such a good job that now I’m being forced to answer for other people’s actions. It doesn’t feel right as a grown man to speak for other grown men all the time.”

Harlow added a note of compassion for Megan Thee Stallion. “One thing’s for sure, is that Megan got shot,” he said. “And I wish her nothing but love and respect.”

His comments drew a mixed reaction on social media. “It’s not about answering for their actions, it’s about you funding them and their actions have,” said one commenter. “Yeah you are being forced cause you are giving them a platform!! I’ve lost all respect,” added another. Other people pointed to the fact that the remix came out before DaBaby and Lanez’s actions happened and Harlow wasn’t to know what was to come.

Did Harlow say enough or were his comments a cop out?

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.