Jack Johnson has been granted a five-year restraining order against a stalker who entered his hotel room without consent.

The court heard that the woman in question continuously bought VIP tickets to his concerts in order to get close to him and emailed both him and his team about being the victim of a financial scheme.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ state that the woman entered Johnson’s hotel room in Houston, Texas in August of this year. The woman allegedly confronted him and the interaction turned hostile, which caused the police to be called.

According to TMZ, the documents said, “Jack claims the woman travelled to Houston, Texas on Aug. 26 and got in his face at his hotel … and the interaction was so frightening, not only for Jack but also for the bandmate who saw it all go down, Jack and his band bounced until cops came and detained the woman.”

After the above run-ins, Johnson went to court in October and got a temporary restraining order against the unnamed woman. He was originally granted a temporary restraining order.

As his tour dates are easily accessible online, Johnson told the court that he believes he’s not fully safe from the woman’s pursuit and wanted to get a more permanent restraining order.

The five-year restraining order was granted this week and will be valid until 2027. Johnson’s wife Kim and their 16-year-old son are both protected by the order.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Johnson has just wrapped up an Australian tour, he started off in Kings Park and Botanic Garden in Perth, and finished up at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on December 8th.

It was Johnson’s first time performing in the country since headlining Bluesfest in 2019. He was joined by APRA Award-winning singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts will join Johnson on the tour, alongside ARIA-nominated artist Emily Wurramara. Johnson’s All At Once campaign, a social action network that aims to make a positive change in local and world communities, engaged fans in the Village Green at each show. All At Once support non-profit partners including Green Music Australia, Perth City Farm, Tangaroa Blue and more.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.