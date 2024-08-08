Jack Karlson, the Australian man who gave the world a viral masterclass with his “succulent Chinese meal” speech whilst being arrested, died Wednesday, Aug. 7th after a battle with poor health. He was 82.

Karlson’s often-quoted spiel, widely recognised as the pre-eminent Australian meme, was captured by cameras back on Oct. 11th, 1991, when his lunch was spoiled by police in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley.

Now, more than 30 years on, the late Karlson is an internet celebrity thanks to his brazen handling of a difficult situation.

“What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal,” he remarked in the video, delivering his lines with the gusto of a Thespian. “I see that you know your judo well.”

When the boys in blue swooped, Karlson was believed to be Queensland’s most wanted criminal.

Karlson’s whereabouts and true identity remained a mystery as his pop-culture moment exploded on social media.

Queensland punk rockers The Chats got Gen Z chatting with the 2020 music video for “Dine N Dash,” in which Karlson popped up, revisiting that arrest and his poetic response.

As previously reported, Karlson is the subject of The Man Who Ate a Succulent Chinese Meal, a documentary which promises to let viewers in on his fascinating life and that arrest.

The doco is created by Kicking Television Productions, directed by Heath Davis, and produced by Tim Randall, and is set for release in March 2025.

“I can assure people will be captivated from beginning to end,” Davis has said of the doc. “We started out filming a comedy but what’s quickly becoming apparent is this is a tragedy of Shakespearean proportions. People are going to be blown away. One thing is for sure: there will be plenty of laughs and tears.”

A statement issued Thursday from Karlson’s family reads: “It is a with heavy hearts that we confirm Jack passed away on Wednesday, surrounded by family. He walked a full and colourful path and despite the troubles thrown at him, he lived by his motto – to keep on laughing.”

Karlson is survived by his daughter Heidi, son Erik, nieces Kim, Kelly and Kerry and nephew Karl, grandchildren Terri-Lace and Nec and “many grand nieces and nephews,” the family message continues.

According to his niece Kim Edwards, Karlson spent the last few weeks of his life in hospital. “He had a few attempts to escape and pulled his cords out a couple of times and asked us many time to sneak in his pipe. He was battling many ailments but what got him in the end was SIRS.”

Chris Reason, the Channel 7 journalist who reported from the scene of the China Sea Restaurant all those years ago, has paid tribute to Karlson.

“Sad news,” he writes on X. “Mr Democracy Manifest has died. The cultural icon, whose arrest inspired a thousand t-shirts and millions of downloads, had advanced cancer. His immortal words will echo thru generations: “What is the charge..eating a meal, a succulent Chinese meal?!!” Vale Jack Karlson”.