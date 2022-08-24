Jack River really knows how to celebrate a new single.

To mark the release of her latest, ‘Real Life’, the acclaimed singer-songwriter is giving one lucky fan the chance to win a private acoustic performance.

“I am gonna come visit one of you in real life some time in the next few months. I wanna play at your party, your workplace or your netball game,” she announced on social media a few days ago.

If you fancy winning the special intimate performance from the multiple ARIA Award nominee, all you have to do is head to music.iohyou.com/jackriver/ reallife, follow the prompts to save ‘Real Life’ on Spotify and, in 25 words or less, tell the singer why you think she should perform at your event.

It couldn’t be simpler. The competition is open to all Australian residents and is open until Friday, September 2nd.

Released last month, the bright and breezy ‘Real Life’ is the ideal soundtrack as Australia heads into spring and summer. Co-produced by Lewis Stephenson and Xavier Dunn (who worked on her debut album), the lightly psychedelic track glitteringly recalls Primal Scream at their kaleidoscopic Screamadelica best.

It’s unclear if ‘Real Life’ will feature on River’s second studio album, which fans have been eagerly anticipating since her well-received debut record, Sugar Mountain, reached the Top 20 of the ARIA Albums Chart in 2018. At the 2020 AIR Awards, the album was nominated for Best Independent Pop Album or EP, while it also placed in triple j’s countdown of 2018’s Top 10 albums.

As River told triple j recently, her second album is “in my emails and Dropbox, and my ‘sorry’ notes to people for taking 10 days to reply to things. It’s in the cloud somewhere.” Watch this space.

Jack River’s ‘Real Life’ is out now.

Check out ‘Real Life’ by Jack River: