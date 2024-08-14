Jack White is heading back to Australia for two special shows.

He’ll perform at The Corner Hotel on Saturday, December 7th, the very venue where he wrote the iconic riff for “Seven Nation Army” in 2002. This riff from Elephant helped The White Stripes reach rock superstardom.

White will also perform at Ballarat’s Civic Hall the night before, on Friday, December 6th.

This is his first solo tour in Australia in over a decade, though he last visited with The Saboteurs in 2019 and played a one-off show at Harvest Rock in Adelaide in November 2022.

In a recent Instagram post, White shared his unconventional touring plans:

“Lotta folks asking about when we are going to announce ‘tour dates’. Well, we don’t know what to tell you but the tour already started.”

He added that what some are calling “pop-up shows” are actually part of an extended run.

“You can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now. These are the ‘shows,’. We won’t really be announcing dates in advance so much, we will mostly be playing at small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses.”

White’s Australian shows are part of the newly announced ALWAYS LIVE 2024, which returns to Victoria for a massive 17-day celebration of live music from November 22nd to December 8th.

The festival will feature over 289 artists, including Roísín Murphy (IRE), The Offspring (USA), Tina Arena, Missy Higgins, and St. Vincent (USA), with 35% of the events in regional Victoria.

For tickets and more info, visit ALWAYS LIVE. Check out details for White’s two shows below.

Jack White 2024 Australian Shows

Presented by ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring

For further information and tickets head to alwayslive.com.au

Friday, December 6th

Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC

Saturday, December 7th

Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC