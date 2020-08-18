Jack White’s Third Man Records are auctioning off guitars, amplifiers, equipment, and other memorabilia in a “garage sale” online auction.

Here’s a little treat for the fans, because we need a little mid-week pick-me-up. Jack White’s Third Man Records have announced a “garage sale” online auction. For four days, Third Man Records will be auctioning off guitars, amplifiers, stage equipment, notes, and personal items from the band’s career.

Additionally, ‘one-of-a-kind items’ from the label’s archives and Jack White’s personal collections are also up for grabs. The auction will be facilitated through Online Nashville Auctions from Wednesday, August 26th to Sunday, August 30th.

The auction catalog boasts a whopping 104 items owned by the label or the band at various points during their career. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, Gideon’s Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center.

Ardent fans can bid for Meg White’s 19″ Paiste Full Crash Cymbal. According to the description, the cymbal was destined to be returned to Paiste after developing an edge crack. This particular one, however, seems to have slipped through the cracks.

The White Stripes Archivist, Ben Blackwell, speculates that the cymbals would have been used by Meg White during the band’s performance at the 2006 Big Day Out Festival. On the underside, it bears the words “killed by Meg, 1/28/06 Melbourne, OZ” in unidentified writing.

Blackwell calls it the ‘coolest item available’ in the collection. “Bid confidently and with the understanding one may never seen (sic) ANY other piece of Meg’s iconic stage-used drumset available ever again. Rest assured we do not have a pile of destroyed Meg cymbals just laying around.” he says.

Other highlights from the collection include an EVH Wolfgang Guitar, featured in the ‘Over and Over and Over’ music video. The guitar — which was painted over to match the music video’s set — retains the original strings from the shoot. The lot also contains two tennis shoes worn by Jack White for the shoot.

Also being auctioned are two bicycles gifted by visual designer Paul Frank. Both Skurvy cruiser models, one (in pink) was especially gifted to Meg White, while the other was designated a ‘house bike’. “Something employees could use to grab lunch, to go deliver records, to hang fliers/ride all crazy like that video game ‘Paper Boy.'” says the description.

You can view the entire collection here.

Check out ‘Over and Over and Over’ by Jack White: