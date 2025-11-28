Jack White delivered a thunderous halftime set at the Detroit Lions‘ Thanksgiving Day Classic match, in which he also brought out Eminem for a surprise appearance.

The newly-inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer took to the stage at Fort Field where he opened with “That’s How I’m Feeling” from 2024 album, No Name, before he brought out fellow Detroit legend Eminem to perform the rapper’s 2002 hit song, “‘Til I Collapse”.

The set closed with The White Stripes’ iconic track, “Seven Nation Army”. Watch the full performance below.

Jack White featuring Eminem. One of the best halftime shows you’ll ever see. pic.twitter.com/6qWGfkkpol — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) November 27, 2025

The performance comes only a week after White was forced to shut down rumours that he has “forbidden” anyone associated with MAGA from coming to his shows, now and in the future.

The revered musician took to social media to address false quotes attributed to him circulating online, or as he called it, “nonsense from Twitter”. The posts, shared by the likes of conservative author and podcaster David J Harris Jr, claimed White had said: “If you support that clown [Trump], my shows aren’t for you. Stay home and crank your own noise.”

Sharing screenshots of said posts, White wrote: “I’ve never said anything about ‘forbidding’ anyone from coming to my concerts.

“My own political views aside, I make music to share with anyone who wants to get something out of it, and I appreciate anyone who buys a ticket or an album to keep that train moving, if you’re not interested, that’s fine too, I’m just not going to let people (or bots) make up false statements from me so they can get clicks.”

White has made his political beliefs quite clear in the past. In August, he unleashed a scathing critique of Donald Trump’s recent Oval Office redesign, describing the president’s interior decorating choices as “disgusting” and comparing the historic room to a “vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room.”