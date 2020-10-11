Jack White dropped into SNL this past weekend to deliver a performance on two days notice — after country musician Morgan Waller, was uninvited from the show.

White’s appearance saw the musician rip through a number of the most treasured cuts from his catalogue, including Beyoncé collaboration, ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’, and ‘Lazaretto.

He also performed a reworked version of White Stripes 2003 track ‘Ball And Biscuit’, which he interpolated with lyrics from ‘Jesus Is Coming Soon,’ a gospel song about the Spanish Flu, initially performed by Blind Willie Johnson.

Check out Jack White performing ‘Ball and Biscuit/Don’t Hurt Yourself/Jesus Is Coming Soon’ live on SNL:

For his performance of ‘Lazaretto’, Jack White paid tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, by wielding a guitar designed for him by the late rocker.

“i thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue eddie van halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL,” he wrote. “the guitar was designed by eddie (with a few customizations i had added).

“eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. i wont even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. thanks again eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir.”

Check out ‘Lazaretto’ live on SNL:

Eddie Van Halen passed away on Tuesday, October 6th following a lengthy battle with lung cancer.