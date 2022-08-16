An exciting new festival is coming to South Australia in November, with music heavyweights like Jack White and Tones and I set to perform.

The inaugural Harvest Rock will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th at Adelaide’s Rymill and King Rodney Parks.

“There is genuine excitement building about the Harvest Rock Festival. November is a great time of year in Adelaide, and with such a great line-up Harvest Rock is set to attract big crowds to our city’s east end,” says South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas about the festival.

The all-ages event will feature enticing food offerings, cool bars, and intriguing art installations, but it’s the live music lineup that’s most notable.

Blues rock icon Jack White will headline Harvest Rock in his only Australian show of the year, fresh from releasing his fifth solo studio album, Entering Heaven Alive, in July. The equally iconic Crowded House will also perform, finding time in their busy Australian touring schedule.

British festival favourite Sam Fender, U.S. psych-funk powerhouses Khruangbin, and famed electronic duo Groove Armada are just some of the other stellar international talent confirmed to be performing.

On the local front, The Avalanches, Tones and I, Courtney Barnett, Ruby Fields, Angus & Julia Stone, and Genesis Owusu will be representing Australia at Harvest Rock.

You can check out the full lineup below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 24th at 9am local time.

Harvest Rock 2022

Saturday, November 19th-Sunday, November 20th

Rymill Park / Murlawirrapurka & King Rodney Park / Ityamai-itpina, Adelaide, SA

JACK WHITE (ONLY AUS SHOW) | CROWDED HOUSE | THE BLACK CROWES | KHRUANGBIN | GROOVE ARMADA | SAM FENDER | THE LUMINEERS | TONES AND I | THE AVALANCHES | COURTNEY BARNETT | KURT VILE (ONLY AUS SHOW) | ANGUS & JULIA STONE | THE TESKEY BROTHERS | HOT CHIP | GOANNA | GENESIS OWUSU | THE LIVING END | CAT POWER | YOU AM I | MEG MAC | MARLON WILLIAMS | HOLY HOLY | ALEX CAMERON | RUBY FIELDS | ALLEN STONE | ELECTRIC FIELDS | TOWNS | SLOWMANGO & ARC PRESENTS NEIL YOUNG’S HARVEST LIVE