Tones And I has released her new single ‘Charlie’ on streaming platforms today.

Charlie – an upbeat and catchy pop disco track – was debuted last night on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

“I can’t believe I’m debuting Charlie on Jimmy Kimmel. I’ll take Triple J to play any day, but this is the new one for me,” the musician told Daily Telegraph of releasing ‘Charlie’ on the internationally renown talk show.

Contrary to what some social media users have assumed – The ‘Dance Monkey’ singer has revealed that the new track is named after her chocolate labrador Charlie, who she misses desperately when she’s on tour.

“Charlie doesn’t care about the weekend/ Charlie parties every single night/ I swear that Charlie’s doing all that he can/ I think that Charlie lives his own life,” the lyrics say.

Listen to ‘Charlie’ by Tones and I:

‘Charlie’ is Tones and I’s third release of the year, following ‘Chant and ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’. ‘Chant’ – which is a collaboration between Tones and I and Macklemore – was released just weeks ago.

A collaboration between the pair was first touted late last year when Tones posted a picture of herself alongside Macklemore on Instagram.

“I ACTUALLY went thrift shopping with @macklemore today,” she wrote in the caption back then. “And tomorrow afternoon I’m gonna play music somewhere in Seattle!! Time and place will be announced tomorrow morning!! Let’s go!” That the picture showed the pair in a studio, rumours of a collaboration obviously arose.

So far, the reception for ‘Charlie’ seems largely positive. One fan commented on a YouTube video of the song, “I love this style and I’m so excited for the ep that’s coming. Love ya tones. And we’re thinking about Charlie your dog.” Another wrote, ‘I’m so in love with this song.️ Thank you my Angel for another masterpiece.”

Earlier this year, Tones and I promised an album drop in August this year.

“I’ve already started this next album that’s coming out in August; it’s very different,” she told triple j.

“I kind of just told my managers when I started writing it when I was overseas. I was like, ‘I have to put this out’. I need to put it out quick because otherwise I’ll get sick of it. So I just told my managers, ‘I’m dropping an album’.”

