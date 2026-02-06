Jack White has delivered a scathing response to Donald Trump’s social media post targeting Barack and Michelle Obama this week.

The White Stripes frontman took to Instagram after the US President shared a video on Truth Social that depicted the former President and First Lady as apes, before the post was quickly removed.

“This post would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately…except for arguably the most important position in the world,” White wrote.

“That’s right, trump is a racist, a rapist, a felon, a grifter (currently ordering the US govt. to pay him 10 billion dollars simply because no one will stop him.) and a full on dementia sufferer, and yet he has the power to send in gestapo ICE soldiers to kill our citizens, and so much more dangerously, has the nuclear codes and the ability to end humanity at any moment based on an egotistical whim. How is it possible we’ve given this evil man so much power?”

White added: “Arrest this man. Impeach this man. 25th amendment this man. Indict this man. Jail this man.”

Read the full post below.

The video prompted bipartisan condemnation throughout the day. Democratic politicians including California Governor Gavin Newsom and Representative Herb Conaway spoke against the content, whilst Republican lawmakers Senator Tim Scott and Representative Mike Lawler also voiced their disapproval.

This latest confrontation represents another chapter in White’s ongoing criticism of Trump. Last month, the musician mocked Trump’s White House press briefing, and in December, he blasted the president’s response to Rob Reiner’s death.

“Neither he nor any one of his followers can defend this gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much,” he said at the time.

“To use someone’s tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin.”

Previously, White had criticised Trump’s Oval Office redesign as “disgusting,” prompting White House communications director Steven Cheung to dismiss White as “a washed-up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media.”

Rather than retreating, White embraced the White House’s criticism, declaring: “Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a badge of honour to me, because anyone who Trump supports and likes is a villain who gives nothing to their fellow man.”