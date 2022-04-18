Jaden Smith has candidly spoken about a “series” of hallucinogenic trips that helped him discover that he wants to be a psychedelic world leader in the future.

During an interview with Complex to promote streetwear brand MSFTSrep – co-founded by him, his sister Willow Smith and two friends – Jaden didn’t hold back when discussing his passion for psychedelic drugs.

“It’s been a series of trips that have really helped me to realize that I need to go out in the world and really push this movement and that I need to be a psychedelic world leader,” he told the publication.

He added, “You know, that’s how I feel—I really need to not just cross the bridge myself and see something amazing and not tell anybody. I really want to let people know that, hey, there [are] other things inside of us that can help us in so many different ways in talking about mental health.

“Psychedelic therapy is going to be something that is increasingly happening in the world, and we’ll see what happens with legislation all over the world in the coming years because things are really on a fast track to change and go into more of a psychedelic, mystical future where we can really study these things.”

Smith went on to discuss his interest in mushrooms, both psychedelic and non-psychedelic, and how he believes they can be used as a power for the “future of humanity.”

“Yeah, I’m just out here, you know, sounding the alarm for the other psychedelic leaders in the world for us to all come together to really make a change. I just want to say this too, here, that there’s also science that shows that you can grow mushrooms into the shape of a table, or you can grow [them] into the shape of packaging to remove the need for Styrofoam.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“The mycelial network goes across the entire planet and there’s a mushroom that eats plastic, there’s a mushroom that eats oil from oil spills. Penicillin was invented from [fungi]. Mushrooms are so smart. So I just feel like in general, mushroom power is something that we need to cultivate for the future of humanity. And not just with psychedelics,” he said.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.