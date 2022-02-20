Jamal Edwards, the founder of SBTV, has died at the age of 31 according to reports. The entrepreneur’s company informed the BBC of his passing, while several figures from British music have started to pay tribute to the late star. Edwards founded the online urban music platform SBTV, which played a strong role in launching the career of artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dave, and Jessie J. The London-based platform has grown to have over one million subscribers on YouTube, with Edwards receiving an MBE for his services to music back in 2014.

Born in Luton to Loose Women presenter and singer Brenda Edwards, Edwards got his start in filmmaking at the age of 15. He would go on to become a Prince’s Trust ambassador, the youth charity run by the Prince of Wales which helps young people set up their own companies.

Edwards attended the Brit Awards earlier this month and also played a DJ set in London on Saturday night. The cause of his death hasn’t been announced yet.

Tributes have started pouring in for the pioneering star from the world of rap and grime music. “RIP Jamal Edwards, west London legend status,” tweeted AJ Tracey. Lady Leshurr called his death “heartbreaking” and praised Edwards for helping launch her career. “He gave me opportunity after opportunity to showcase my talent from Brum into London. We need to keep his name and brand alive,” she wrote.

“As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on. Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family,” wrote the organisers of the MOBO Awards.

Mo Gilligan, host of this month’s Brit Awards, also shared his sadness at the news of Edwards’ death. “A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy will live on for years & you’ve inspired a whole generation,” he wrote.

