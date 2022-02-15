Authorities in New Zealand are trialling a very interesting way to disperse coronavirus vaccine mandates protesters, by playing a list of “most-hated” music. Hearing of the creative tactic, James Blunt has offered up some of his music in an attempt to deter crowds.

So far, the list of music that’s been played to encourage anti-government protestors to pack up and leave includes ‘Baby Shark’, ‘Macarena’, ‘Let It Go,’ and ‘My Heart Will Go On’.

Blunt has tweeted the link to a BBC article about New Zealand’s innovative plan where it was reported that they were playing Barry Manilow to dispel crowds, and written: “Give me a shout if this doesn’t work. @NZPolice”.

Give me a shout if this doesn’t work. @NZPolice https://t.co/AM2dZ6asMS — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 12, 2022

Trevor Mallard, the speaker of New Zealand’s House of Representatives, has responded to Blunt’s tweet with a tongue-in-cheek post.

“@JamesBlunt we will take up your very kind offer. My only doubt is whether it is fair to our @nzpolice officers but I think they will be able to cope.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Radio New Zealand has since revealed that they did try to play Blunt’s hit ‘You’re Beautiful’ and that the song is currently on rotation. The radio station reported that “both songs and the government’s spoken message advising the crowd to leave the grounds are being met with loud booing and chants of ‘Freedom'”.

Though Blunt poked fun publicly at his own work, he chalked up a host of award nominations and win’s for his music in the noughties. The song and songwriter has had five Grammy nominations (but not taken out the top spot), won best British Pop Act and best British Male Solo artists at the BRIT awards and won multiple MTV music awards.

Blunt released his most recent album Once Upon a Mind, on 25 October 2019 and has recently revealed that he has spent over a decade writing one song.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch ‘You’re Beautiful by James Blunt: