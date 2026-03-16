Metallica frontman James Hetfield has taken the idea of a big romantic gesture to new depths – literally.

The metal icon has announced his engagement to partner Adriana Gillett after proposing during an underwater excursion, per Rolling Stone.

He shared the news via Metallica’s official social channels, with a photo showung Hetfield and Gillett submerged in scuba gear while the singer held up a handwritten sign popping the big question. Gillett responded with a thumbs-up while holding the ring box.

Gillett shared the same image on her own account, plus a bonus shot of a whale shark. “The BEST birthday trip surprise,” she wrote. “Swimming with whale sharks on Friday the 13th with the most unique, special, and romantic proposal a Pisces could ever imagine. In a sea full of fish, we caught each other. Thank you God for putting us together.”

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The engagement marks a new chapter for Hetfield following his split from Francesca Hetfield in 2022 after 25 years of marriage. The former couple share three children – Cali, 27, Marcella, 24, and Castor, 25.

The news arrives during a busy period for Metallica, who continue to dominate global touring, including last year’s visit Down Under, and an upcoming residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

For their first Australian tour since 2013’s Soundwave jaunt (their 2019 tour was canned when singer/guitarist Hetfield took himself off to rehab), Metallica served up a career-spanning smorgasbord that played to many of their strengths and delighted those of a certain age whose jaw hit the floor listening to their 1983 debut Kill ‘Em All, right through to younger fans, of which there were many present.

“Metallica could have played another two hours featuring many of the great songs they skipped tonight, but the chosen songs, the show, and the entire spectacle of Metallica live in 2025 was undeniably triumphant,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a positive four-star review.

Their Vegas residency, which will take place in two-night sets, will be held on October 1st and 3rd, 15th and 17th, 22nd and 24th, and 29th and 31st. Just like Metallica’s ‘No Repeat Weekends’, they promise unique setlists featuring live favourites and surprise inclusions between each of the concerts in the two-night sets.