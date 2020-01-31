In a recently surfaced video accompanied by a brand new photograph of James Hetfield, we can see that post-rehab, the Metallica legend is looking better than ever.

Although the posts and videos are in another language, one thing is clear and readable, #PapaHetfield is back and in amazing health. This is Metallica’s James Hetfield’s first public appearance since first entering rehab in late September of last year.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the legendary frontman would be on-site at the Petersen Automotive Museum, a classic car exhibit which Hetfield had previously donated 10 of his custom cars to, on Jan. 30. Now, photos and videos from the event have surfaced with at least one report from a fan indicating that the frontman was in great spirits and appeared to be doing well.

The exhibit, titled “Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection,” featured the following vehicles: Voodoo Priest, based on a ’37 Lincoln Zephyr, a ’36 Auburn roadster named Slow Burn, a Delahaye inspired ’34 Packard, Aquarius, a ’36 Ford in bare metal called Iron Fist, a purple ’56 Ford F-100 pickup truck, and three cars by custom fabricator Rick Dore: Black Pearl, a custom 1948 Jaguar, a ’52 Olds named Grinch, and Skyscraper, Hetfield’s 1953 Buick Skylark.

You can have a look at the photos and video shared by fans on social media further down the page.

Metallica’s first 2020 show, an All Within My Hands benefit concert, will take place on March 28 in San Francisco, Calif. followed by a series of world tour dates and dual performances at five U.S. festivals. Head here for tickets and check Metallica’s website for all touring information.

Have a look at the Facebook post that surfaced not too long ago, featuring a smiling James Hetfield.

You can watch the short video of James Hetfield cutting the inaugural ribbon to an event below.