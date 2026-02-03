James Reyne has rescheduled several Australian tour dates on medical advice.

On the advice of his doctors, the Aussie musician has rescheduled four shows on his ‘Fall of Crawl Tour’.

“By way of explanation as to why we’ve moved some of the ‘Fall Of Crawl’ shows, I’ve had a Basal Cell Carcinoma diagnosed on the skin under my left eye, a consequence of a lifetime in the sun,” Reyne shared in a statement.

“It needs to be surgically removed and involves a recovery period of a couple of weeks, so it’s meant that we’ve had to re-schedule a few of the gigs.

“Huge apologies for any inconvenience, but I’ve been advised to get this procedure done and we’ll be back, meatier, beatier, bigger, brighter and bouncier than ever before.

“To that end, bring back the Slip, Slop, Slap ads and get yourself checked!”

Check out the Australian Crawl legend’s rescheduled tour dates below.

James Reyne ‘Fall of Crawl Tour’ Remaining Dates

with Boom Crash Opera



Presented by Triple M



Tickets and info: jamesreyne.com.au

Friday, 6th February (SOLD OUT)

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW

Saturday, 7th February (SOLD OUT)

Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Friday, 20th February

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW



Saturday, 21st February

Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW

Saturday, 14th March

The Croxton, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 21st March

Red Hill Auditorium, Red Hill, WA (+ 1927 & MODELS)



Friday, 27th March

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD (+ 1927)

Thursday, 2nd April

Southern Cross Club, ACT

Saturday, 4th April

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Sunday, April 5th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 11th

Bellarine Estate, Bellarine, VIC (+ Nick Barker)

Thursday, April 16th (SOLD OUT)

Evan Theatre, Penrith, NSW

Friday, 17th April

Bar on the Hill, Toronto, NSW

Friday, 24th April

The Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD

Friday, May 1st

Meow Nui, Wellington, NZ (+ Josh Owen)

Sunday, May 3rd

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ (+ Josh Owen)

Friday, May 15th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA (+ Nick Barker & The Reptiles)

Sunday, June 14th

Sydney Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 20th

Twin Towns, Gold Coast, QLD