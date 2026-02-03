James Reyne has rescheduled several Australian tour dates on medical advice.
On the advice of his doctors, the Aussie musician has rescheduled four shows on his ‘Fall of Crawl Tour’.
“By way of explanation as to why we’ve moved some of the ‘Fall Of Crawl’ shows, I’ve had a Basal Cell Carcinoma diagnosed on the skin under my left eye, a consequence of a lifetime in the sun,” Reyne shared in a statement.
“It needs to be surgically removed and involves a recovery period of a couple of weeks, so it’s meant that we’ve had to re-schedule a few of the gigs.
“Huge apologies for any inconvenience, but I’ve been advised to get this procedure done and we’ll be back, meatier, beatier, bigger, brighter and bouncier than ever before.
“To that end, bring back the Slip, Slop, Slap ads and get yourself checked!”
Check out the Australian Crawl legend’s rescheduled tour dates below.
James Reyne ‘Fall of Crawl Tour’ Remaining Dates
with Boom Crash Opera
Presented by Triple M
Tickets and info: jamesreyne.com.au
Friday, 6th February (SOLD OUT)
Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW
Saturday, 7th February (SOLD OUT)
Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Friday, 20th February
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
Saturday, 21st February
Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW
Saturday, 14th March
The Croxton, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, 21st March
Red Hill Auditorium, Red Hill, WA (+ 1927 & MODELS)
Friday, 27th March
Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD (+ 1927)
Thursday, 2nd April
Southern Cross Club, ACT
Saturday, 4th April
Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS
Sunday, April 5th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, April 11th
Bellarine Estate, Bellarine, VIC (+ Nick Barker)
Thursday, April 16th (SOLD OUT)
Evan Theatre, Penrith, NSW
Friday, 17th April
Bar on the Hill, Toronto, NSW
Friday, 24th April
The Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD
Friday, May 1st
Meow Nui, Wellington, NZ (+ Josh Owen)
Sunday, May 3rd
Powerstation, Auckland, NZ (+ Josh Owen)
Friday, May 15th
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA (+ Nick Barker & The Reptiles)
Sunday, June 14th
Sydney Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, June 20th
Twin Towns, Gold Coast, QLD