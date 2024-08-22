Jamie xx has announced his return to Australia for his first headline tour in nearly a decade.

Last month, the acclaimed London-based artist and producer released “All You Children,” featuring the Australian electronic music group The Avalanches. Now, he’s bringing his still-to-be-released new album, In Waves (out September 20th) Down Under.

Along with “All You Children,” In Waves will feature collaborations with Honey Dijon (for “Baddy on the Floor”), John Glacier, Robyn (for the single “Life”), and even his xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Romy on “Waited All Day.”

The Australian leg of Jamie xx’s tour will feature a series of shows from December 5th to 9th, including performances at Melbourne’s PICA, Hotel Brunswick in Brunswick Heads, Meredith Music Festival (VIC), and Sydney’s Carriageworks.

The musician-producer’s long-awaited solo return has been marked by a series of high-profile events, including a Glastonbury set in June and a 10-night residency at The Floor in London, where he previewed every track from In Waves. The residency featured surprise guest appearances from artists like Charli XCX, George Daniel, Romy, Daphni, and 2ManyDJs.

In Waves is the follow-up to Jamie xx’s debut album, 2015’s In Colour, which earned him Grammy, Brit, Ivor Novello, and Mercury Music Prize nominations.