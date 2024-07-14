Jamie xx loves bringing out a special guest during his sets.

The English musician and producer performed in Berlin, Germany, over the weekend, and he had a local legend ready to hype up the crowd: German football manager Jurgen Klopp.

Clips of Klopp acting as a hype man during Jamie xx’s set have popped up around social media since Saturday, with many noting how unexpected the appearance was.

“Jurgen Klopp hyping the crowd up during Jamie xx’s DJ set in berlin last night. We live in a simulation,” wrote one Twitter/X user.

Jamie xx recently reunited with The xx at Glastonbury. Oliver Sim, Romy, and Jamie xx got back together onstage for the first time in nearly six years at the iconic festival.

The trio feature on Jamie xx’s song “Waited All Night”, which features on his upcoming album In Waves. The album doesn’t arrive until September 20th, but the xx members debuted “Waited All Night” during Jamie xx’s Glastonbury set. They also performed a rendition of the Candi Staton classic “You Got the Love”.

Oliver and Romy weren’t the only special guests during Jamie xx’s Glastonbury set, with the one and only Robyn appearing to perform the pair’s collaborative single “Life”, also taken from In Waves.

“I made this track pretty fast (for me) and I loved it from day one,” Jamie xx said about the single in a statement. “When I first heard Robyn’s vocal it was at 6 a.m. after finishing playing at Pacha in Ibiza, it was the perfect moment. Robyn and I have spent time working together and hanging out for some years now, it’s always a joy and always inspiring, I’m so glad and grateful that she is a part of In Waves.”

The German coach has agreed to become honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation, the club’s official charity.

Klopp ended his managerial reign at Liverpool at the end of May, departing after winning several major trophies, including the Champions League.

Klopp has been a long-time admirer of the LFC Foundation and its work, previously speaking about the important work the foundation does across Liverpool and attending events to raise awareness for the charity.