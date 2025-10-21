Janelle Monáe has revealed an, um, rather unconventional method for experiencing iconic concerts from music history: time travel.

During a recent conversation with Lucy Dacus for Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians series, the artist made the startling claim that she travelled back to the 1970s to witness David Bowie’s legendary Ziggy Stardust performances.

The revelation emerged during a discussion about Halloween, a holiday that Monáe plans for two years in advance due to her fascination with transformation and world-building. “I think when I saw David Bowie,” Monáe began, prompting immediate clarification from a bewildered Dacus.

“You saw him?” Dacus questioned, to which Monáe confidently responded, “I did. I travelled back into the 1970s, and I saw him do ‘Ziggy Stardust’ and the ‘Spiders From Mars’. It was incredible.”

The conversation took an even more extraordinary turn when Monáe elaborated on the experience. “I was backstage,” she stated matter-of-factly, describing how the encounter shaped her artistic vision. “I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ I jetted back to the 2000s and I was like, ‘I can have the musical, make the music, create the lyrics, and create community around transformation and being queer’ — not even just in sexuality, but in how we see the world.”

This alleged time-travelling experience aligns with Monáe’s previously documented admiration for Bowie’s work. The artist has openly credited The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars as a significant influence on her 2010 debut album, The ArchAndroid. The connection between Bowie’s gender-fluid persona and Monáe’s own exploration of identity and transformation has been evident throughout her career.

Dacus appeared somewhat incredulous throughout the exchange, repeatedly seeking confirmation of the time travel claims. “You travelled back?” she pressed again, receiving unwavering confirmation from Monáe about her backstage presence at the iconic performances.

The discussion eventually circled back to its original Halloween theme, with Monáe explaining the connection between the holiday and her artistic philosophy. “I think that’s the synergy between Halloween,” she said. “I feel like people give themselves permission to be on my frequency.”