Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has filed a legal response to the $10 million lawsuit brought against him by his former bandmates, claiming that guitarist Dave Navarro has “unclean hands” and denying wrongdoing in the legal dispute that has torn the legendary alternative rock band apart.

Two months after Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins launched their legal action against Farrell over the fallout from their aborted 2024 summer tour, the vocalist has responded with 35 affirmative defenses (as per Rolling Stone).

According to documents obtained by People, Farrell’s legal team argues that Navarro “fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against” the frontman and “failed to exercise reasonable care and diligence to mitigate [the] alleged claims and damages.”

The Jane’s Addiction lawsuit stems from a shocking onstage altercation that occurred during the band’s reunion tour last year. What began as a promising return for the band’s founding members quickly deteriorated when Farrell began displaying erratic behaviour during American dates.

The situation reached its breaking point on September 13th, 2024, when Farrell physically attacked Navarro during a performance of “Ocean Size” at a Boston venue, with video of the incident going viral across social media platforms.

Farrell’s response maintains that he acted in “good faith and without malice” toward Navarro throughout the ordeal. His legal filing seeks attorney fees and costs related to the case, and it also disputes the claims made by his former collaborators. The singer’s attorney, Miles Cooley, previously characterised the original lawsuit as “yet another clear example of the group uniting to isolate and bully frontman Perry Farrell.”

The 2024 reunion tour had initially generated significant excitement within the music community, marking the first time since 2010 that all four founding members of Jane’s Addiction had toured together. Early European dates received rave reviews, with Navarro expressing enthusiasm about the band’s stripped-back approach and experimental sonic direction. However, the American leg proved disastrous, with Farrell’s erratic stage behaviour becoming increasingly apparent at venues including New York City, where he struggled to sing coherently.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Following the Boston incident, Farrell issued a public apology on Instagram, stating: “This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologise to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show. Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behaviour, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”

The original lawsuit filed by Navarro, Avery, and Perkins accuses Farrell of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract. The 36-page complaint states that “the Band can no longer function as a result of the Defendant’s conduct, including his sudden, violent outbursts and demonstrated inability to serve as the Band’s frontman and vocalist.”