“We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night,” the statement reads.

“As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night’s show in Bridgeport. Refunds will be issued at your point of purchase – or if you purchased via a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, etc.), reach out to them instantly. Thank you.”

Jane’s Addiction have been touring through the US on a reunion tour. But in a recent interview with Guitar World, bass player Eric Avery was unsure if the band would be still standing in 2025.