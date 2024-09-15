Jane’s Addiction have issued a “heartfelt apology” to fans following Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro’s concert fight.
The alternative rock band cut short a gig in Boston on Friday night (US time) when Farrell suddenly bumped Navarro as they were finishing a song; shortly afterwards, Farrell appeared to try and punch his band’s guitarist.
Perry Farrell’s wife Etty Lou posted her own account of what happened at the band’s Boston show on social media.
