Jane’s Addiction have issued a “heartfelt apology” to fans following Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro’s concert fight.

The alternative rock band cut short a gig in Boston on Friday night (US time) when Farrell suddenly bumped Navarro as they were finishing a song; shortly afterwards, Farrell appeared to try and punch his band’s guitarist.

Footage of the incident quickly spread on Twitter and YouTube (watch below).

Roadies stepped in to keep the duo apart, before they latter huddled around Farrell and dragged him off stage. Navarro, who appeared shocked by the sudden attack, gave a small shove back before walking away and putting down his guitar.

Perry Farrell’s wife Etty Lou posted her own account of what happened at the band’s Boston show on social media.

