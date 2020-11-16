Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has opened up about having his voicebox removed during spinal surgery.

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine (via NME), Farrell revealed he underwent surgery in order to have “crushed discs” removed back in September.

Although the surgery was a success, he described the complex procedure as a “daunting” process.

“I have crushed discs in my neck, mostly from partying and leaning back my head to rip out notes and surfing and dancing around… there’s a long list,” he said.

He continued: “they had to remove my voice box and put it on a table…. that was daunting,”

“They literally exposed my skeleton, took the discs out and put in artificial discs… so now I am a quarter inch taller and twice as attractive to my wife,” he joked.

Farrell went on to describe his continued health as “luck of the draw,” on account of having survived numerous scares.

“I’ve overdosed numerous times, been lost at sea… they just keep sending me back, I don’t question it,” he said.

When asked what he attributed to his long-lasting fitness, his answer was surprisingly wholesome.

“PG Tips [Tea]. I love it. With condensed milk. My wife is from Hong Kong, I get the British influence with the Asian influence. PG Tips and chocolate digestive… that’s the secret,” he said.

In other news, Perry Farrell recently revealed the worst part of continuing to perform with Jane’s Addiction was the difficulty of organising different schedules.

“I’ve been in band situations for 35 years and god bless all my bandmates, but it’s very difficult to keep a band going because we all are individual artists and when every decision has to pass through four separate lives, it becomes difficult,” he told Metal Hammer.

Check out ‘Just Because’ by Jane’s Addiction: