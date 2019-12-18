Jason Derulo and his humungous member just can’t catch a break.

Earlier this month, the internet was sent into meltdown after Derulo’s ‘semi-aroused’ thirst trap was removed from Instagram. The picture, which featured Derulo in his underwear, the silhouette of his monster meat on full display, was censored for breaching community guidelines.

“Fuk u mean? I have underwear on… I can’t help my size,” Derulo wrote, following the removal of the photo.

As a result of the drama, porn site CamSoda offered Derulo $500,000 USD to appear on their website. An offer he declined.

Now, in a new interview with Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, Jason Derulo has revealed that his incredulous bulge has been edited out of the forthcoming Cats film.

“They CGI-ed the dick out,” Derulo said. “Yeah, they did CGI. I noticed that.”

Cohen asked Derulo if he believes that his rod was airbrushed, to which he enthusiastically responded.

When asked by Cohen if Derulo thinks his regular bulge was airbrushed out of the movie, the singer responded with an emphatic “125 percent.

Derulo tackles the role Rum Tum Tugger in the CGI adaptation of the Broadway monolith. He is joined by Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellan, James Corden, Idris Elba and more. You can watch the completely terrifying trailer for the film below.

Watch: Cats Trailer