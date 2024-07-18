Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has partnered with Reverb to sell bass guitars from his legendary career.

In a move that will excite Metallica fans and collectors alike, Newsted has announced a partnership with Reverb to sell off some of his most iconic bass guitars (as per Rolling Stone). The sale, set to open on July 24th, will feature instruments that have been part of Metallica’s storied history, including tours and studio recordings.

The highlight of the sale is arguably the 1992 Alembic Europa Custom 10-string bass used during Metallica’s tour for their 1991 self-titled LP, commonly known as The Black Album. This particular bass is a unique piece, described by Newsted as “a very special piece of metal history” and “one of one.” According to Newsted, “This thing is a beast…you have to be a straight badass to carry it, let alone play it.”

Also up for grabs will be one of Newsted’s first Alembic basses, a 1989 20th anniversary model which appeared in the A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica documentary. This bass is notably the sixth of only 200 made. Another appealing item is a rare cherry sunburst-finished PRS bass used on the …And Justice for All tour.

Adding to the collection, a 5-string fretless Zon bass that Newsted played on the recording of “Until It Sleeps” will also be available. This bass still has the studio settings markings taped on it, adding to its authenticity and historical value.

Newsted expressed his sentiment about the sale, stating, “I’ve travelled the world to collect these pieces and many of these pieces have travelled the world with me. I’d like to get them into the hands of other players because I can only play so many at once, and wonderful guitars such as these should not live in cases forever…they deserve to be enjoyed!”

“This is a piece of metal lore right here,” Newsted says. “You have the song in your collection [and] that’s the bass that played it.”

Fans can preview items from Newsted’s collection ahead of the Reverb shop opening. This sale not only offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of rock history but also allows fans to possess instruments that have crafted some of the most influential sounds in metal music.