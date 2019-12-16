It looks as though the friendship between Jay-Z and Kanye West is in good form once again, with footage emerging of the pair reuniting at Diddy’s birthday party over the weekend.

Back at the turn of the decade, it appeared as though the friendship between Jay-Z and Kanye West was an unstoppable force.

After all, having worked together for at least a decade by that point, the pair made history by releasing the absolutely iconic collaboration album, Watch The Throne.

Sadly, this would become one of the last major projects the pair would work on, with their friendship appearing to crumble around the time that Jay-Z didn’t attend the wedding of Kanye and Kim Kardashian.

Since then, fans have speculated at what sort of bad blood could have gone down to break up one of the most powerful hip-hop pairings in history.

However, things didn’t appear to be all that bad, with 2 Chainz not only claiming that the two were “still brothers”, but Kanye even claiming last year that Watch The Throne 2 was “coming soon”, leading to rumours that the pair must be on speaking terms once again.

Now though, we’ve seen real footage of Jay-Z and Kanye West appearing cordial to each other, indicating that tensions are not as high as they may have been back in the day.

Jay Z, Kanye West & Pharrell at Diddy’s Birthday Party. This is a Moment. #Diddy50 pic.twitter.com/wbIBdBvgRa — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) December 15, 2019

A little exchange between Kanye and Jay Z at Diddy’s 50th pic.twitter.com/GtFyFEyYtV — Liveonsocial (@liveonsocial) December 15, 2019

Appearing together at Diddy’s (Sean Combs, for those playing at home) 50th birthday party, Jay and Ye were two of the big name celebrities who attended, with the likes of Post Malone, The Weekend, Beyoncé, and Kim Kardashian also showing up.

Footage shows the pair not only appearing together for a few photos, but also sharing some quick words to each other unprompted, with both of them appearing to sport a smile afterwards, erasing any fears of total animosity.

Sadly, given Kanye’s recent decision to move to gospel music and apparently turn his back on his old style, there’s no word as to whether we’ll ever receive a Watch The Throne 2 like we had hoped for, or if his newfound era might give way to revisiting the olden days.

Either way, here’s hoping we might see something arise between the two icons of the game at some point soon.

