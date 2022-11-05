Jay-Z appears to be picking his side in the Megan Thee Stallion vs Drake drama – if his social media activity is anything to go by.

For those out of the loop, Drake and 21 Savage are getting backlash for their collaborative track ‘Circo Loco,’ on which Drake alleges that Stallion lied about being shot by Tory Lanez. He also appears to diss her music and mock her achievements.

While Jay-Z has largely been silent on the matter, eagle-eyed fans noticed that he had liked – then quickly unliked – a tweet supporting Megan Thee Stallion.

Calling Drake out for his lyrics, the tweet said: “If Drake released a song with ‘clever’ wordplay that mocked the shooting of a male rapper, or any man for that matter, the same people defending him would be outraged. But of course, he would never do that.”

While Jay-Z and Drake started out as friends and frequent collaborators, their relationship soured over the years after competition unwittingly snuck in. In the past decade, what was a creative exchange between two stars quickly turned into disses in interviews and then in songs.

On the other hand, The Carters and Stallion have been friendly in recent years. Speaking to Stephen Colbert in 2020, Megan reflected on the advice that Jay-Z gave to her: “If I’m having a bad day, he’ll be like, ‘Megan, girl, you need to be somewhere driving a boat… Turn up, have a good time.’ He gave me more, like, the hot girl advice.”

More recently, Jay-Z also nabbed Megan as a signee to his Roc Nation label – by surprising her with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos of all things.

“I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around,” Stallion told Page Six the story of how she signed with Roc Nation. “And then JAY-Z walks in the room, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t know JAY-Z was coming to my meeting!’”

“But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold,” she jokingly added.

