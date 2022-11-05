Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer is not worried about Drake and the people who doubt her claims of being shot – the truth will come out soon.

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, is not worried about Drake or the people who are raising questions about Stallion’s claims of being shot by Tory Lanez. According to him, they only need to wait till the trial to find out the truth.

Spiro’s comments come days after Drake and 21 Savage’s new collaboration ‘Circo Loco’ took multiple jabs at Stallion. In the song, Drake claimed that she was lying about being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez and mocked her achievements and music.

During a recent appearance on TMZ Live, Spiro was asked whether the ongoing legal battle and ensuing chatter on the internet had made Stallion realise who was really supportive of her.

“It’s disheartening, it’s confusing,” Spiro said of the constant questioning that Stallion has been subjected to since accusing Lanez of shooting her. “It’s at a time when, really, a community and people and fellow artists should be rallying behind her. She is the victim here.”

“I say this as words of caution – and I know many of the folks across the industry – but those people are going to look very silly when the facts fully come out.” Spiro added. “It’s going to be troubling, and it’s going to be a stain that stays with them.”

Spiro also claimed that both he and Stallion were ‘confident’ that people would ‘regret’ doubting her, because ‘the evidence is confident.’ “These things are irrefutable and cannot be cross-examined.” he added.

Stallion herself has addressed the shooting multiple times in the past, including the narrative that paints her as the ‘villain’. In an interview with Rolling Stone this year, Stallion claimed she wanted Lanez to ‘go under the jail’.

“I don’t know if people don’t take [the shooting] seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look,” Megan told Rolling Stone. “Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?”

She added: “I’m trying everyday to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.’”

