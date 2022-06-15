In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the harrowing experience of being shot by Tory Lanez.

In her talk with Rolling Stone, Stallion specifically addressed the internet backlash she received once she went public with the incident. She also claimed that she often felt like people were not taking her experiences seriously – simply because she did not meet certain invisible criteria set for victims.

Stallion recalled seeing comments claiming that she was faking her injuries for clout. Some even sided with Lanez, claiming they would have shot her too.

“In some kind of way I became the villain. And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong,” she said.

“I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?” she added, before adding that the reactions made her feel like no one was listening to her.

“I’m trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.’”

Stallion also detailed her harrowing recovery following the shooting – physical, mental, and emotional.

“I had to get the surgery the same night. I stayed in the hospital in California for maybe four days,” she said.

“Then I was in New York for a while. Both of my legs wrapped up. I could not walk. I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now. I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more. And I was fucked up.” she recalled.

Despite what happened, she added, she felt ‘shame’ about the entire incident, even blaming herself for what happened.

“I feel shame, a little bit, because even after he shot me, I still was thinking about everybody else in the car. I thought everybody in the car was my friend, [and] the whole time, that’s not how they thought of me. That’s what really hurts.”

With her case set to go to trial soon, Stallion, however, has a new outlook.

“I feel like you’ve already tried to break me enough. You’ve already shot me. So, why are you dragging it out like this? Like, what else? Have you hated me this much the whole time and I didn’t see it?” she said, addressing Lanez.

“I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the jail.”

