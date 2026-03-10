Jello Biafra has taken to social media to reassure fans after he was rushed to hospital over the weekend.

The Dead Kennedys frontman was taken to hospital after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, which caused the left side of his body to go completely numb (as per Rolling Stone).

Taking to Instagram, the punk rocker told fans that he’s in a stable condition and recovering in hospital.

“I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta of rehabbing to do,” Biafra said in the post, revealing that the stroke was caused by high blood pressure and occurred when he tried getting out of bed on Saturday night.

“My left leg just collapsed under me and I fell to the floor,” he said. “I couldn’t even break the fall with my left arm because it wasn’t working either. I tried to hop back up again, and I couldn’t.”

Biafra added, “I realised I had ‘fallen and I can’t get up!’” a reference to a TV advert for the medical device Life Alert.

Biafra’s independent label, Alternative Tentacles, also said it would continue to share updates on Biafra’s health.

“Speaking for the Alternative Tentacles family, we are all just very thankful he is okay and getting the care that he needs,” the post concluded.

Biafra was in the news again last month, when he criticised the current iteration of his former band for being willing to perform at this year’s Punk in the Park festival despite owner Cameron Collins’ contributions to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“The real Dead Kennedys would never have let this happen in the first place,” Biafra told Stereogum. “One more sordid reason I don’t ever want to play with them again.” (Organisers have since cancelled the festival.)

Biafra was Dead Kennedys’ lead singer from 1978 until their split in 1986. The band reunited in 2001 without their ex-frontman.