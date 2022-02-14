Queensland local Jelly Oshen is fresh off the back of a strong support slot for psychedelic rockers Ocean Alley at Cairns Summer Sounds 2022. He should be prepared for such big nights to keep happening.

The multi-cultural multi-instrumentalist plays a very contemporary style of bedroom pop, the type of breezy and groovy style that should make him a triple j favourite in years to come. Think Ruel or Rex Orange County and you’ll get the idea.

Oshen grew up surrounded by musicians – he was mentored by renowned roots band Katchafire – and started writing songs in his early teenage years.

His blissful sound has been developing ever since and he’s really honed in on an intoxicatingly chilled-out mood; his songs sound like distinctly Aussie surf versions of bedroom pop, like swaying on a hammock on a Queensland beach on a lazy afternoon.

After his supporting performance for Ocean Alley last week, we caught up with the rising star as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

How did your artist name come about?

Jelly is just a nickname people always called me and Oshen (pronounces “ocean” after the PNG singer) is my middle name.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

It’s most likely music about lessons she would’ve already learnt but she tells me she likes the melodies.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Getting Better’: it’s about learning to see your self worth without someone else.

‘All Alone’: enjoying alone time even if it’s hard.

‘Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy’: figuring out the difference between love and just feelings.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love how easy it is to go and hunt for beautiful waterfalls and how peaceful it is in general.

Career highlight so far?

Obviously this interview! It was definitely an honour opening for Ocean Alley and Ben Lee, and recently I sold out my first-ever headlining gig with some amazing supports acts like Alinta and Alf.

Fave non-music hobby?

Sewing, swimming, smoking and skating.

What’s on your dream rider?

Bunderberg ginger beer and karage udon.

Dream music collaboration?

Gorillaz.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years I see myself touring the world (especially Europe) and living in my secret treehouse.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Dancing in the moonlight’ by Toploader.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

In the wise words of Jake the Dog, “sucking at something is the first step toward being sorta good at something.”

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Buying clothes from the op shop for the purpose of sewing them to look better.