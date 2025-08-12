A new show has been added at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena for Wednesday, October 29th, due to overwhelming demand for US star Jelly Roll’s debut Australia and New Zealand headline tour. The Tennessee songwriter, set to perform at this year’s inaugural Strummingbird festival, will also headline arena shows in Sydney and Auckland throughout October.

Jelly Roll will also be joined by fellow Strummingbird act, Shaboozey, and Drew Balbridge.

Jelly Roll’s long-rumoured Aussie visit was inadvertently confirmed by his wife, Dumb Blonde podcast host Bunnie Xo, who revealed in a recent episode that “J is going to Australia for four weeks” after wrapping his European tour. That tour ends in mid-September, lining up neatly with Strummingbird’s early-November shows.

Further signs came via social media, where fans spotted Meta ads for a Jelly Roll VIP experience in Australia popping up across regional Queensland in recent weeks, including mentions of Townsville and Rockhampton.

Earlier this week, Jelly Roll fought Logan Paul as part of the WWE’s SummerSlam event. The fight, which was set up over a month ago on Smackdown and was heavily promoted since then, marked Jelly Roll’s first official match as a wrestler after making a handful of appearances at WWE events over the past year. The musician ultimately lost the fight after Paul dropped his signature move the “Paul from Grace.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

On Friday, Jelly Roll will share a new collaboration with Marshmello titled “Holy Water.” The pair have been teasing the song, which sounds like a mix of dance and country, on social media for the past week.

A Live Nation presale will kick off at 3pm on Friday, August 8th, concluding at 3pm local time on Monday, August 11th, before general public go on sale at 4pm local time on Monday, August 4th.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

Jelly Roll

The Down Under 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Saturday, October 25th

Strummingbird Festival, Sunshine Coast*

Sunday, October 26th

Adelaide, TBA

Tuesday, October 28th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Wednesday, October 29th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, November 1st

Strummingbird Festival, Newcastle

Sunday, November 2nd

Strummingbird Festival, Perth

Tuesday, November 4th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, November 8th

The Outerfields at Western Springs, Auckland