Could one of hip-hop’s most infamous feuds finally be laid to rest? According to Jelly Roll, the answer is yes.

The country-rap sensation believes he may be the key to ending the long-standing tension between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK).

Speaking candidly on the Flagrant Podcast, Jelly Roll shared his vision of peace between the two rappers and the unique perspective he’s brought to the situation.

“My heart is always to bring them together one day because I see so much more of them in each other than they know,” Jelly Roll revealed. Despite his hopes, he’s yet to discuss the matter directly with Eminem. “I hadn’t really brought it up to Marshall yet because I’m still just kind of glad that I’m still in that circumstance to be able to have those conversations. But I do see so much more in them than not.”

The feud between Eminem and MGK dates back to 2012 when a then-22-year-old MGK caused a stir by referring to Eminem’s daughter Hailie, who was just 16 at the time, as “hot as f**k” on Twitter.

What followed was a series of diss tracks and public exchanges that kept fans captivated for years.

Despite the drama, Jelly Roll sees the potential for reconciliation and even believes the feud has been mutually beneficial.

“Look man, they’re going to get together one day, eventually. It’s inevitable, the world’s a circle,” he mused. “I think they’re going to find each other’s heart more than they don’t. And if they never do connect that way, I think that it did more for both of them than it did to hurt them.”

Having worked with both Eminem and MGK, Jelly Roll brings a unique vantage point. He’s offered MGK some perspective on Eminem’s influence and legacy, describing the cultural impact Slim Shady had on an entire generation.

“We all grew up watching Eminem take over the game early. If you were mentioned in an Eminem song, it was like getting mentioned in a comedy special. You were on fire. You couldn’t be hotter,” he explained.

Whether or not Jelly Roll’s dream of uniting Eminem and MGK becomes a reality remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure: his optimism and unique insights could pave the way for a resolution to one of hip-hop’s most memorable beefs.

Watch the full interview here: