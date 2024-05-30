Jen Cloher has released a surprise new single, titled “Annabelle”.

“Annabelle” starts as a slow-burn that escalates into a fuzzed-out wall of sound, showcasing Cloher’s ability to blend soft introspection with explosive, gritty rock.

The track is a stark portrayal of a protagonist whose desperation to succeed leads to her undoing. On a deeper level, “Annabelle” offers a critique of white feminism’s centring in today’s discourse – a movement that has viewed gender equality as the accumulation of individual power rather than the liberation of all people from oppressive systems.

You can watch the accompanying music video for “Annabelle” below, which marks Cloher’s directorial debut.

The unexpected release follows the critical acclaim Cloher received for their fifth album, I Am the River, the River Is Me, which featured in many year-end lists in 2023, including Rolling Stone AU/NZ, The Guardian, and NME.

The album also earned Cloher nominations for ARIA, AIR, and Double J Awards, while it was also shorted for the prestigious Australian Music Prize.

The surprise single’s release is timed perfectly as Cloher gears up for an Australia tour, which will stop in towns and cities across Australia.

The tour will kick off at Vivid Sydney on Thursday, June 6th, followed by trips to Wollongong, Mullumbimby, Hepburn Springs, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Meeniyan throughout June and July (see full dates below).

Jen Cloher’s “Annabelle” is out now.

Jen Cloher 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via jencloher.com/shows

Thursday, 6th June

VIVID Sydney, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 7th June

The Servo, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, 8th June

Civic Hall, Mullumbimby, NSW

Friday, 14th June

Palais Hepburn, Hepburn Springs, VIC

Thursday, 20th June (NEW SHOW)

Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 21st June (SOLD OUT)

Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 22nd June

Jive Bar, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 20th July

Town Hall, Meeniyan, VIC