Vivid Sydney is making some big moves this year, turning the ordinary into something quite extraordinary.

Enter the ‘Tekno Train by Paul Mac’ – an Aussie first that’ll transform your daily commute into a sensory feast of sound and light as it glides along the tracks.

And it’s not just a one-night event – it’s set to run for 23 nights during the festival, using disused train lines across Sydney’s city circle.

As passengers ride the train, they’ll be treated to an original techno soundtrack composed by Paul Mac himself, accompanied by immersive custom lighting inside all carriages. And as the train moves, the lights and music will groove along with the rhythm of the journey, creating a memorable experience through Sydney’s city circle and disused train lines.

Paul Mac is a big name in Aussie electro-pop. He’s known for his work with Itch-E & Scratch-E, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Ngaiire, Daniel Johns, LCD Soundsystem, George Michael, Sia, and even Kylie Minogue.

“Trains have always fascinated me,” says Mac. “Their mix of rhythmic clicks and clacks, the screech of metal on metal, and the sound and smell of brakes are all interesting sensory experiences that everyone can relate to. Tekno Train will take things one step further. It will drive the music and lights, turning a commuter journey into a sensory rollercoaster.”

Choose from two 60-minute routes departing from Central Station: The Scenic Route for families and Tech Express for a lively experience.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham expresses his enthusiasm: “Vivid Sydney keeps finding new and unique locations, and programming memorable one-off experiences, ‘Tekno Train’ raises the bar yet again in 2024.”

Festival Director Gill Minervini adds: “This year’s Vivid Sydney is focused on broadening perspectives, challenging preconceptions and celebrating humanity. ‘Tekno Train by Paul Mac’ is a perfect example of how multiple artforms from the world’s brightest artists can transform everyday activities into something truly memorable.

“We’re thrilled to be able to work with Transport for NSW and Paul to bring this magical experience to our wonderful city and create unforgettable experiences that will captivate audiences from around the world.”

‘Tekno Train by Paul Mac’ runs every night of Vivid Sydney from Friday, May 24th to Saturday, June 15th. Tickets for the experience start at $13.90 for children (5-12 years) and $19.90 for an adult. Family pricing is also available at $59.90.