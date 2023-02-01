Jen Cloher has recruited some of Australia’s finest contemporary musicians for the music video for her new single, ‘My Witch’.

‘My Witch’ is the latest taste of the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s forthcoming fifth studio album, I Am The River, The River Is Me, which is set for release on Friday, March 3rd (pre-save/pre-order here).

And the accompanying video features a who’s who of Aussie talent: Cloher gets tantalisingly up close and personal with Camp Cope‘s Georgia Maq, Mo’Ju, Kira Puru, Alice Skye, and Lay the Mystic in the enthralling clip.

Afer Cloher and Maq work out in a gym session together, the video then sees the entire group divulging in a steamy spa rendezvous as Cloher teasingly sings, “Honey there ain’t no shame in getting what you want”.

Of her addictive new song, Cloher says the idea came to her after a friend hired a portable cedar spa for a party last year. “They had set it up in the backyard and after a big feast people started to pile in,” she recalls. “As the night progressed things became more and more debauched, bodies tangled together, laughter and booze, like a Bacchanalian scene in a forest.

“Cut to 6 months later when I’m trying to think of a way to tell a funny (but sexy) story to accompany ‘My Witch’. I had been attending Pony Club Gym in Preston for a couple of years and I thought it would make the perfect setting for a pair of babes to be flirting during a steamy workout.

The inimitable Maq also received a special shoutout from her video co-star. “If there’s anyone who reps body positivity and owning their deep hotness it has to be Georgia Maq from Camp Cope. I had my Witch slash Personal Trainer cast!” Cloher adds.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Once Maq had successfully lured Cloher to her “coven”, Cloher had a clear idea who she wanted to be in the spa. “Seeing as me and Georgia are songwriters and performers it made sense that her coven would be overflowing with iconic Naarm-based songwriting witches – Mo’Ju, Alice Skye, Kira Puru and Lay the Mystic all said yes to my invitation to spend an evening in a spa eating a lot of watermelon. The rest is history.”

I Am The River, The River Is Me is Cloher’s first solo album since her 2017 self-titled album, which reached number five on the ARIA Albums Chart. Inspired by the artist’s powerful matrilineal line of wāhine Māori, her new album is set to be her most vital creative endeavour to date.

To celebrate the release of her album, Cloher will be heading out on a national tour in May, which you can find the full dates for below.

Jen Cloher’s I Am The River, The River Is Me is out Friday, March 3rd via Milk! / Remote Control Records.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Jen Cloher 2023 Album Tour

Tickets available via jencloher.com/shows

Wednesday, March 1st

Jet Black Cat Music in-store, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, May 6th

Rechabite, Perth, WA

Friday, May 12th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, May 20th

Princess, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, May 26th

Sound Doctor, Anglesea, VIC

Saturday, May 27th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, June 1st

Venue TBA, Sydney, NSW