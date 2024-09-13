A good news story for your Friday: Jen Cloher has collated two decades’ worth of music industry knowledge into one handy-dandy open source document for DIY artists looking to release and tour their own music.

The purpose of the ‘DIY Releasing Music Handbook’, Cloher shared on X, is to help people release music as an independent, self-managed artist in Australia: “To provide you with the framework to be accountable to your music business and keep you on track as you project manage and lead a team.”

“Everything I’ve learned about DIY releasing music on these lands for the past 20 years is now yours,” Cloher added. “Pass it along to someone who needs to know they’re not alone.”

The document offers independent artists guidance on releasing music, managing projects, and building sustainable careers within the Australian music industry as it currently stands. Key advice includes managing one’s own releases, promoting music via community radio, applying for grants, and valuing the creative process over financial success. It also discusses the challenges of balancing art, life, and mental wellbeing​.

“Knowledge isn’t knowledge unless it is shared – freely. Everything I’ve written here I’ve learned from my music community. I have done nothing on my own,” Cloher notes in the document. “This is an open source document which means you can leave comments for anything you want to add from your own experience as a musician on these lands. There are many areas I have not covered. Accessibility is one I would love to see included.”

Cloher has been a significant figure in the Australian indie rock scene for over two decades, and was a co-founder of the beloved independent record label Milk! Records, through which they have supported a range of emerging Australian artists.

Some of the advice covered in the document includes the separation of personal and business finances; defining personal success, rather than relying on traditional industry metrics; engagement with local music communities; financial stability; management and planning; grant applications as a form of business planning and DIY distribution.

The ‘DIY Releasing Music Handbook’ can be found online.