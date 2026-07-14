Jennifer Finch, the bassist and photographer best known for her work with L7, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

News of the diagnosis came via a statement from Finch’s representative, confirming she is currently undergoing treatment.

Per Rolling Stone, doctors initially believed Finch’s condition could be treated with radiation alone, but complications have since required multiple surgeries. She’s been left with severe physical limitations and now requires extensive medical care.

Finch’s family and friends have launched a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of her treatment and recovery. Funds raised will go toward professional nursing care, medical equipment, rehabilitation and therapy, and other in-home care needs, as well as recouping out-of-pocket medical and legal expenses. Organisers also hope to use the money to archive Finch’s creative work and complete an unnamed “significant creative project” that had been slated for release next year.

As a result of her diagnosis, Finch won’t be joining L7 for the upcoming US leg of their ‘Last Hurrah’ tour, which was booked before she became unwell. She’s asked her bandmates to continue with the tour as planned.

“We are all devastated by the news and are surrounding her with love, protecting her privacy and dignity, while helping raise the resources she urgently needs for the care ahead,” L7 singer-guitarist Donita Sparks said in a statement. “Jennifer is family, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years.”

L7 formed in the mid-’80s and released their self-titled debut album in 1988. Finch played bass through most of the band’s ’90s peak before leaving in 1996. She went on to play in two other bands, OtherStarPeople and the Shocker, launched her own label, Little Pusher Records, and built a career as a photographer. Finch rejoined L7 when the band reformed in 2015 and played on their 2019 album, Scatter the Rats.