Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Former Rilo Kiley bandmates Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett have reunited to perform together for the first time in six years.

The band’s co-founders joined forces over the weekend to perform as part of Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief live stream.

The live stream was held in order to raise funds for CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a non-profit organisation dedicated to crisis response, and also featured performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, Macy Gray and Juliette Lewis.

Lewis and Sennett took to the stage to play the track ‘Let Me Back In’ from Rilo Kiley’s 2013 compilation RKnives.

Prior to this weekend, the pair had only played together once since the band went on hiatus over a decade ago when Sennet joined Lewis at Coachella in 2015.

After parting ways in 2010, Sennett officially confirmed Rilo Kiley’s break up in a 2011 interview with Consequence Of Sound.

“I would say that if Rilo Kiley were a human being, he’s probably laying on his back in a morgue with a tag on his toe. Now, I see movies where the dead get up and walk. And when they do that, rarely do good things happen,” he said at the time.

Despite Sennett’s seemingly definitive comments, last year the band reissued their 1999 self-titled debut album and made it available on streaming services for the first time.

On top of that, Lewis also replied “sure” when asked in a 2019 interview with NME if she was open to getting the whole band back together.

“I did a Postal Service reunion tour a couple of years ago, so I’m open to anything these days. My mantra is ‘Yes’,” she said.

Check out Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett from Rilo Kiley performing at Rock-N- Relief: