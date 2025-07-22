Multi-platinum alt-pop artist Jeremy Zucker is heading back down under this November, locking in four Australian dates as part of his ‘Welcome to the Garden State’ world tour.

The New Jersey native will hit Melbourne’s Forum on November 14th, followed by Brisbane’s Tivoli on November 16th, Sydney’s Roundhouse on November 18th, and wrap things up in Perth at Metropolis Fremantle on November 21st.

“It feels amazing to be coming back to one of my favorite places to play live,” Zucker said. “It will never get old having people connect with my music all the way around the world.”

The announcement comes ahead of his third studio album Garden State, dropping August 22nd via Republic Records. The album includes recent singles “hometown” and the just-released “surprise!,” and sees Zucker reflecting on his journey from suburban beginnings to the emotional complexities of adulthood.

The 14-track project is expected to lean heavily into the intimate songwriting and minimalist production that has become his signature — turning teenage angst, fleeting relationships, and quiet self-reflection into playlist staples. According to Zucker, Garden State is his “most vivid and vulnerable work to date.”

Zucker has racked up over 10 billion global streams since his 2015 debut and is no stranger to Aussie fans. Locally, he’s scored over 210 million streams and multiple ARIA accreditations, including 2x Platinum for tracks like “comethru” and “you were good to me,” and Platinum for “all the kids are depressed.”

Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am (local time) on Friday, July 25th via Frontier Touring, with general on-sale kicking off Monday, July 28th at 9am. All ticketing links and info can be found at frontiertouring.com/jeremyzucker.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Jeremy Zucker ‘Welcome to the Garden State’ Australia Tour Dates

Frontier Member Pre-sale via frontiertouring.com/jeremyzucker

Runs 24 hours from: Friday, July 25th (9am local time) or until presale allocation exhausted

Tickets on sale from Monday, July 28th (9am local time)

Friday, November 14th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 16th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, November 18th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 21st

Metropolis Fremantle, Perth, WA