Elton John, Ringo Starr, Stephen King, and other celebrities have sent in tributes for rocker Jerry Lee Lewis, who died at 87.

Jerry Lee Lewis, iconic musician and singer boasting hits like ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On’ and ‘Great Balls of Fire’, has died at the age of 87. Lewis was widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians in the world for his virtual mastery of any genre, and was often referred to as ‘The Killer’ on account of his self-indulgent proclivities.

Lewis’ career, however, was also marred by controversy, particularly in regards to his marriage to his cousin Myra Gale Brown, who was 13 when the then 22-year-old Lewis married her. In 1976, he was also arrested outside of Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate, where he allegedly intended to shoot Presley.

Despite the numerous incidents dotting his career, Lewis was able to make a successful resurgence, eventually becoming one of the inaugural inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On October 26th, erroneous reports of his death started doing round on the internet. They were, at the time, brushed off by his representatives. An official report followed in the early hours of Saturday morning, however, confirming that Lewis had passed in his home in Memphis.

“Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis,” the statement said. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”

As news of his death broke, Lewis’ contemporaries and musical successors took to social media to send in their tributes.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family Ringo,” tweeted Ringo Starr.

God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/5tG54Der07 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 28, 2022

Sir Elton John thanked Lewis for his contribution to music, recalling the profound impact he had on John’s own musical career.

“Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories.” John said.

Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. #RIP pic.twitter.com/HytKkIV5Qo — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 28, 2022

Other celebrities soon followed suit. Read on to see more tributes to Jerry Lee Lewis.

RIP Jerry Lee Lewis. The Killer has gone. He could play that piano, boy. Think I gotta play me some Lewis Boogie. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 28, 2022

We regret to inform you that Jerry Lee Lewis has died today. We will be honoring him by listening to and sharing his music. Another door to the past has closed. He was the last man standing. He was the killer. Jerry Lee Lewis was Rock and Roll.#jerryleewis pic.twitter.com/XaRlNro7EC — Roy Orbison (@ROYORBISON) October 28, 2022

Sad to hear of the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis. Love his music and I was hugely influenced by his records and live performances which were always full of fire and inspiration! No one could touch him!

God Bless you, Jerry Lee ❤️👼🏼 pic.twitter.com/yp9DQr7z7D — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) October 28, 2022

Kris recently honored Jerry Lee Lewis as a new member to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He and his wife Lisa join the world in sharing their condolences on the passing of this legend. Rock and roll heaven is ablaze today. pic.twitter.com/KuRlnOS4K0 — Kris Kristofferson (@kkristofferson) October 28, 2022

He was anything but a “Mean Old Man.” Honored to have gotten the chance to record with Jerry Lee Lewis. One of the best!! #RIPJerryLeeLewis pic.twitter.com/YGhuXsOs9Q — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 28, 2022

"Along with many of the early rock singers, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis…had an influence on me because of the music and the fact that I heard them at an early age…they just seemed to open up a whole new world to me." -Jim Morrison, 1968 📸: Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/7uD4rbVqYZ — The Doors (@TheDoors) October 28, 2022