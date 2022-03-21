Jess Ball, one of the most promising rising stars of Australian pop, has dropped her first release of 2022, ‘Spent’.

An ode to love and heartbreak, the song is filled with yearning for the good parts of past relationships. “Spent is about being reminded of someone you still love but are no longer with,” Jess says. “I think in the absence of someone, you are more drawn to things about them; the car they drive passing you in the street, their favourite song on the radio, people wearing their perfume, etc.

In turn, you remember everything you loved about being with that person, and question why you ever broke up in the first place, hence the lyric “I’ve been wishing, I still had you”.

Essentially, ‘Spent’ is drawing on the inner turmoil and mental hurdles one goes through during a breakup, the battle in your own head. You find yourself constantly questioning your decisions and wondering whether you’ve made the right decision.”

The moody music video for ‘Spent’ was filmed in Inner Sydney: directed by Cisco Corea, it sees Jess hit the boxing ring and gym, seriously preparing for battles to come. It captures the need for strength and toughness that anyone requires in order to not slip back into relationships that just weren’t meant to be.

‘Spent’ follows the release of previous singles ‘Upside Down’ and ‘Thank You’, and continues to mark the Melbourne artist as one to watch in pop. Interestingly, Jess has also recently been making an impact in the international EDM world, lending her stellar vocals to tracks with the likes of EDX, Curbi, NERVO, and Dash Berlin, showcasing her stylistics diversity.

To celebrate the release of ‘Spent’, Jess will be holding a single launch this Saturday, March 26th, at Melbourne’s John Curtin Hotel. Tickets are available now here.

Jess Ball’s ‘Spent‘ is out now via all streaming platforms.

Check out ‘Spent’ by Jess Ball: