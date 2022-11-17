As we approach the end of 2022, this Tone Deaf series celebrates some of the artists from Australia, New Zealand and beyond that have impressed us this year. The music industry may be slowly returning to normal, but the past few years have been tough on musicians. The artists in this series are proof that creativity always endures, even in uncertain times.

Any chance to see Jess Cornelius live is a good thing, but when it’s her only Australian headline show of the year, it’s extra enticing.

The L.A. based singer-songwriter recently completed a short tour of New Zealand and heads to The Night Cat in Melbourne this weekend as part of ALWAYS LIVE.

It should be a fascinating show: Cornelius will be unveiling a brand-new project, Cronelius, a collaboration with Mikal Cronin. The Cronelius project came together when Cornelius was supporting Ty Segall in the US, with Cronin being part of Segall’s Freedom Band. They soon started writing songs for Cronelius together, largely based on some short stories by the acclaimed writer Ottessa Moshfegh.

It’s not just the Cronin connection that Cornelius can boast, because there can’t be many musicians currently better connected. Her last album, 2020’s Distance, featured contributions from members of The War on Drugs and Warpaint; she recently toured the US with good friends King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard; it’s all testament to her enviable songwriting and strong performances.

The Night Cat will witness the genuine debut of Cornelius and Cronin’s songs, with the collaborative cuts having never been performed live before. It should make her’ first time in Australia since the release of Distance one to remember.

Ahead of her ALWAYS LIVE Show, we caught up with Jess Cornelius to find out a bit more about her, which you can read below. Tickets for the show are available here.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

How did your artist name come about?

My parents gave it to me when I was born.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Sad guitar pop.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Street Haunting’ is about moving to a new city on your own, ‘Body Memory’ is about a miscarriage, ‘Kitchen Floor’ is about leaving. That was the 2020 record; the new songs are all about the end of the world obviously.

What do you love about your hometown?

I live in LA now but I guess my hometown is Wellington. I love the bush there and the fish n chips.

Career highlight so far?

Probably the recent US tours and making records with people I love.

Fave non-music hobby?

Baking synthesizer cakes .

What’s on your dream rider?

Kombucha, grainwaves, fresh socks.

Dream music collaboration?

Anyone from The Muppets.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Living in a remote coastal location making records in a shack. Hopefully.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘I Can’t Live (If Living Is Without You)’.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

If you can’t blend eyeshadow don’t wear it.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Reality dating shows :(