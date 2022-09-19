King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have added four new headline shows to their upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour.

The band will now play eight shows over several months in 2022 and 2023, beginning at Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore on Saturday, December 10th. They’ll be supported for this show by acclaimed singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly and local punk rock outfit CIVIC.

The tour has also added dates in Sydney, Brisbane, and New Zealand (see full details below). We’re coming home with a BANG this summa down unda and to put some extra cream on your pavlova we’ve got some extra dates,” the band wrote on social media.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Tuesday, September 20th at 10am AEST. Further information can be found via the band’s official website or Live Nation.

It comes as King Gizzard recently announced they’d be releasing three studio albums in October. The convolutedly-titled Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava is set for release on October 7th, followed by Laminated Denim on October 12th and Changes on October 28th. The three releases were incredibly bring King Gizzard’s total studio albums to 23.

The psychedelic rock outfit previously released Made in Timeland and Omnium Gathering this year, with the latter reaching number four on the ARIA Albums Chart.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard 2022/2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Full ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Saturday, December 10th

Palace Foreshore, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC*

Thursday, December 29th

Summer Haze, Wharepai Domain, Tauranga, NZ

Saturday, December 31st

Rhythm & Alps, Wānaka, NZ

Wednesday, January 4th

Summer Haze, The Matakana Country Park, Matakana, NZ

Friday, January 6th

Bowl of Brooklands, Ngāmotu/Plymouth, NZ

Thursday, March 30th

Big Top, Luna Park, Warrang/Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 6th

The Tivoli, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Friday, April 7th

Bluesfest, Bundjalung/Byron Bay, NSW

*supported by Stella Donnelly and CIVIC